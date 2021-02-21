Clacking Noise from Driver Side Under Valve Cover

Hey I have a 97 GT no major work done that I know of, bolt ons. Always taken care of, oil changes, spark plug changes, etc. Never redlined or ran hard (3500-4000) shifts tops.

Pulled out of a store last night and heard the thrashing. It sounds like a rock bouncing up and hitting the driver side valve cover. I can feel the vibration of the noise through the oil cap and the valve cover when on. I haven't pulled off the valve cover (I heard it's tough) but I listened close. It doesn't appear to be timing chain area. What do you think this could be? And is it the end of it all now? I don't have time to do work myself past basics and not super flush on cash. I'd like to save the car though. The idle appears fine, exhaust smoke seems the same (there is a more oily / exhaust smell) under the hod though. It's even gone away for around 5 minutes once, but then came back. It literally sounds like a rock or two underneath bouncing into the cover. No overheating that I can see, all fluids look fresh (oil is fine on dipstick at least).
 

Never redlined or ran hard (3500-4000) shifts tops.
That's not good on it either. :shrug:

Pulled out of a store last night and heard the thrashing. It sounds like a rock bouncing up and hitting the driver side valve cover. I can feel the vibration of the noise through the oil cap and the valve cover when on. I haven't pulled off the valve cover (I heard it's tough) but I listened close. It doesn't appear to be timing chain area. What do you think this could be? And is it the end of it all now? I don't have time to do work myself past basics and not super flush on cash. I'd like to save the car though. The idle appears fine, exhaust smoke seems the same (there is a more oily / exhaust smell) under the hod though. It's even gone away for around 5 minutes once, but then came back. It literally sounds like a rock or two underneath bouncing into the cover. No overheating that I can see, all fluids look fresh (oil is fine on dipstick at least).
If you're not able to dive into it, take someplace and get it looked at. It's not driveable IMO, until that is complete.

I have suspicions as to what it could be but that's pretty useless. :shrug: You have to open it up.
 
