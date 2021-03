I just emptied the oil out of my new one and filled with the recommended ounces of new oil. I got the compressor from rock auto. If your system was open for any time, or your comp.failed and got sh*t in system then you need to flush out system, rock auto sells a good flush canister with the right fitting to hook up an air compressor to. I use and recommend ES12A it's a freon alternative, it has many benifits. I've researched it plenty , you 'll love this stuff.