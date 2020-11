I was walking through my garage just now and as I walk past my car I hear a repetitive clicking noise. I opened the door and the noise stopped so I got in the car and closed the door. After about 30 seconds it started clicking again and again. I believe I’ve narrowed the noise down to the fuse box. I pulled the #8 fuse and it didn’t stop but as soon as I put it back in it quit and didn’t do it again. I believe I found the reason why my battery slowly drains. Any ideas?