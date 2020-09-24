Clicking under dashboard after new mcleod clutch and bbk cable install

T

Timothyeg

Member
Aug 23, 2020
32
0
6
48
Sayre pa
Hi everyone I have an annoying issue!I have been putting quite a bit of money into may 02 gt lately.For a good cause of course.I am getting it ready for something big soon as it has low mileage. Anyway I had a mcleod street pro clutch mcleod flywheel and a bbk clutch cable with quadrant and firewall adjuster.when The day I picked the car up it made this annoying click which seemed to be coming from under the top middle of the dashboard .The clicking was constant and not just with the clutch in,it was the whole time going down the road with the clutch out .Sounds like what a dead car battery sounds like trying to turn it over,that real fast clicking!I have an slp loudmouth exhaust and you can still hear this annoying clicking over the exhaust! It's not as loud as the exhaust but it takes away from the nice sounding exhaust and it so uh ends like crap! I know it has something to do with the install.Maybe something with the cable?Maybe clutch springs rattling I don't know,but definitely something with new install.It didn't do it before. I can't unhear this constant clicking. It's the whole way through all the gears.At a stop light I will take off and click click click click click. Any ideas please.It makes my nice engine sound sound lousy.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P Clicking under dash The Welcome Wagon 5
0 Clicking under the dash 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
0 Clicking under the dash 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E irregular clicking sound from engine under load SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
0 Clicking noise from wheel or under-car area? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
Foxfan88 massive tick/click from car when under moderate or heavy acceleration. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
OrangeMustangGt How come when My car gets hot, i can hear clicking under the valve covers? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
blkstangman88 clicking from under the car. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Z Clicking noise under acceleration, driveshaft problems? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Z Clicking noise under acceleration, driveshaft problems? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 11
C 73 convertible top Slows down then stops starter then the Starter motor relay clicks 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
C Ccrm clicking 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Electrical 89 Mustang - Dead battery - Clicking from circuit breaker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S 72 electrical problems (click no crank) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
J Electrical Car clicks once and loses power 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
D Won’t crank single click 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
L Engine Constant ticking/clicking noise 1989 Mustsng GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F Click when slowly coming to stop after tune 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
2 CLICK COMING FROM MODULE IN FRONT RIGHT FENDER SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
K Clicking sound From Top of Engine (VIDEO INCLUDED) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
D Electrical 21 check engine light clicks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M 2006 Mustang GT clicking noise from front end 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Car won’t start, I hear one “click” 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
I Engine 1991 Please Help -No Start No Click Starter Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
G No start, just a click in fuse panel. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Hudson N Fox Clicking/ticking sound coming from the front suspension 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
D When I turn the key, all I get is 1 click! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
N Starting "click" and nothing else Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
E 04 v6 one click when trying to start SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
R Shuts Off When Clutch Pedal Completely Released. Relays Clicking, Fuel Pump Wiring? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
BlakeusMaximus Clicking In Dash When Ignition Is Turned On 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
I Electrical 2006 Mustang Gt Convertible Top Won't Work. 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
something_lurks Clicking Or Tapping At Idle 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
N Fox Click To Learn Make A Fox Body Fast. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
D Gear Shifter Click When I Press Brakes In Park 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
C Fox 86 Foxbody Won't Start... No Click Help!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
0 I Turn Key And Get One Click... SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
H 94 Gt, Starter Relay Clicks, No Voltage At Solenoid 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Nick V Brakes Click When Press And Grinding Feeling? No Noise... 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
The Shemdogg Aod Clicking Sound 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
R Relay Clicking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D Electrical Origin Of Rapid Clicking Grom Eec Area.. Eec Power Relay? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Fuel Relays Keep Clicking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
lil03v6mustang Clicking Noise By Front Brakes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
L Electrical 95 Mustang , Lock Keeps Clicking Back Anf Forth 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
jruppert Replaced Heater Core And Now Conv Top Switch Goes Click Click Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
modulistic Popping/clicking When Pressing In Clutch. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
JohnnyK81 Ping/click When Ignition Cycled On. What Are The Sequence Of Events When The Key Is Turned On? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
sen2two Relocating My Battery.... Solenoid Just Clicking? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
P Help, Please! 2001 Mustang Won't Start, Fast Clicking. I Know The Exact Moment That Caused It. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom