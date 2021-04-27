Clicks like starter problem but pop the clutch enough and it starts

B

Bulldog65roush

New Member
Apr 27, 2021
1
0
1
43
66215
I have a 2006 Mustang Stage 1 Rough and it's giving me problems. I go to start it and it makes the clicking sound, already replaced the battery. If I pop the clutch enough times, it starts. Also when shifting from 1 to 2 it is sluggish and hesitates. I am woman btw so my lingo may me out of context. One person thought it was a lifter but it's fine, it does tick but every mustang I have owned does that. I drive the :poo: out of it. It's now sitting because my husband doesn't want to pay for a tranny and clutch. Please help. I miss driving my Harvey, yes that's his name
 

