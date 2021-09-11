Clime control vacuum selector switch

J

JohnG

Member
Mar 21, 2020
22
14
13
52
San Antonio, Texas
The detent in my A/C-Heater selector switch failed. The knob moves smoothly except in OFF. Everything still works fine.
I have been trying to search for a new selector without success. What is the part number and what is it called? The car has factory AC.

If I can't find a replacement, I will have to try to repair the old one.
 

