Clime control vacuum selector switch

JohnG
Member
-
Mar 21, 2020
-
- 22
-
- 14
-
- 13
-
- 52
The detent in my A/C-Heater selector switch failed. The knob moves smoothly except in OFF. Everything still works fine.
I have been trying to search for a new selector without success. What is the part number and what is it called? The car has factory AC.
If I can't find a replacement, I will have to try to repair the old one.
