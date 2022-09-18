Engine Close to solving rough cold & hot idle, I think, but not sure how to move ahead

V

vferrizz

Member
Oct 23, 2020
31
3
18
53
Fleetwood, PA
Still working through my rough idle on both cold (really rough) and warm (a little rough with random stalls). I did set my base idle and a vacuum leak along the way while working through the checklists on the site but now I am kinda stuck. Now, when cold, the car starts and dies once. On second try it starts, idles at 1200 RPM for about 30 sec, then slows down to about 750 RPM and then idles very poorly and I struggle to keep it running. After about 2 mins of rough idle, it smooths out at about 750 RPMs but randomly sputters, then smooths out again. Eventually it will just sputter and stall. If I pull the SPOUT it idles smoothly and does not sputter or stall. I replaced a few sensors (IAB, ECT, TPS and reset base idle with SPOUT removed) because of the error codes I was getting previously but now I really think my problem is electrical. Here's why. From the beginning of my issue, I have been getting the KOEO codes 15 and 96. I replaced both fuel pump relays and have good voltage at the pump, relays, ECU. I gave up on code 96 for a while. I dumped the computer memory and took the battery out of my code reader to dump that memory as well. Now, the KOER I get codes 82 (key on engine off code), 22 (BAP sensor out of range), 61 (key on engine off code). Car was warmed up when test was run. Disconnected the battery for 30 mins and ran the KOER test again and this time got 82, 12, 22. I also noticed during my last year of troubleshooting with the checklists and code reader I have never received code 11 and per the checklist if I never get 11 that means I have some sort of electrical issue. The only thing I have done with the car on the electrical side is upgraded the alternator to 3G and I did install another ground wire, as recommended by the checklist. In the past I have also received engine running codes that make no sense, like 62 and 2. Lastly, when the KOER test starts in the very beginning I expected to see "8" to show it was an 8 cylinder, but it always shows "0".

So, I apologize for the long post but I now am looking for some suggestions on how to move forward to see what electrical issues I could be having. Car has been sitting in the garage since April of 2021 and its killing me slowly. Car ran great for about 5K miles before this stuff started happening.

Thanks.

Vince
93 LX Conv, original motor (32K miles), original AOD replaced with TREMEC TKO600, boat load of suspension, brake and drive train upgrades.
 
AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
156
14
18
50
Jenks, OK
At this point you need to rule out the EEC. Do you have another one you can borrow to see if that is the issue? If not you might want to consider shipping it off and getting it looked at and have them at the lease replace all the capacitors.

These guys are recommended alot:

www.ebay.com

A9L A9P C3W A3M X3Z MUSTANG ECU PCM COMPUTER REPAIR SERVICE 5.0 REPAIR & RETURN | eBay

Mustang ECU Repair Service. Quick turn around after the computer is received. Easy repair process. If we are unable to repair your computer, WE CAN HELP! 1986 to 1995 Models. Acworth, GA 30102. 6350 Kemp Dr.
www.ebay.com
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Electrical 89 fox 5.0 crank no start when cold
Replies
14
Views
264
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
A
Engine Surging idle issues
Replies
43
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AnthonyA1234
A
red5.0fox
Motor swap/upgrades rough idle, crank, no start when hot
Replies
10
Views
646
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
R82148V
Engine 87 Running Real Rough
Replies
6
Views
508
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
R82148V
R82148V
B
2012 mustang rough idle lean codes help
Replies
0
Views
235
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
Brianw123
B
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu