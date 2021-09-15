SLOWBRA said: That is really good information. I read some of the reviews over there and it does seem to be pretty spot on. Is the paint that you tried the $24 aerosol paint or the larger package that they offer? I only really need to paint that console so don’t want to go over kill on quantity of paint Click to expand...

Yes I spent $50 on 2 cans and it was enough to do my dash, and knee bolster with about half a can left over. It’s well worth the money. One will do you entire console but you if you buy 2 you get free shipping which saves you $6-8 So may as well get 2. I’m sure there is some other stuff in your can touch up or knit pick lol. The paint may also last longer inside the house I made the mistake of leaving it in the garage thinking it was the same as normal spray paint but from last summer to this summer it didn’t make it and was very runny even after excessive shaking so I just ordered new.