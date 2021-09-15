Paint and Body Closest Paint Match for 93 Opal?

SLOWBRA

SLOWBRA

Oct 30, 2001
What is the closest spray paint to match the 93 Opal interior to use on the center console?

I've tried the NPD custom blended SEM Opal spray paint and it didn't come out well (see enclosed pictures). I found a fairly recent thread on here (https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/opal-grey.912302/) that suggested the NPD so I tried it. In that thread they also shared a video of someone using Presidio color SEM paint (which I've read is closer to SMOKE than it is Opal). That is my next spray paint to try unless someone has a better idea.

Now before someone chimes in by saying the OEM interior is old and has faded, etc. I will say this.... I have new TMI door panels that match the oem door panels well. The TMI door panels also match the OEM dash well. What doesn't match well is the console I painted with the NPD Opal SEM paint. I don't need it to be perfect, but right now the colors are too far off for me to live with.
 

Vinnyc1487

Vinnyc1487

Jul 14, 2020
The LMR custom made paint has been spot on for me just sucks it’s only good for about 60 days so you need to buy it when you need and use it it in a timely matter
 
SLOWBRA

SLOWBRA

Oct 30, 2001
Vinnyc1487 said:
The LMR custom made paint has been spot on for me just sucks it’s only good for about 60 days so you need to buy it when you need and use it it in a timely matter
That is really good information. I read some of the reviews over there and it does seem to be pretty spot on. Is the paint that you tried the $24 aerosol paint or the larger package that they offer? I only really need to paint that console so don’t want to go over kill on quantity of paint
 
Vinnyc1487

Vinnyc1487

Jul 14, 2020
SLOWBRA said:
That is really good information. I read some of the reviews over there and it does seem to be pretty spot on. Is the paint that you tried the $24 aerosol paint or the larger package that they offer? I only really need to paint that console so don’t want to go over kill on quantity of paint
Yes I spent $50 on 2 cans and it was enough to do my dash, and knee bolster with about half a can left over. It’s well worth the money. One will do you entire console but you if you buy 2 you get free shipping which saves you $6-8 So may as well get 2. I’m sure there is some other stuff in your can touch up or knit pick lol. The paint may also last longer inside the house I made the mistake of leaving it in the garage thinking it was the same as normal spray paint but from last summer to this summer it didn’t make it and was very runny even after excessive shaking so I just ordered new.
 
Vinnyc1487

Vinnyc1487

Jul 14, 2020
Vinnyc1487 said:
Yes I spent $50 on 2 cans and it was enough to do my dash, and knee bolster with about half a can left over. It’s well worth the money. One will do you entire console but you if you buy 2 you get free shipping which saves you $6-8 So may as well get 2. I’m sure there is some other stuff in your can touch up or knit pick lol. The paint may also last longer inside the house I made the mistake of leaving it in the garage thinking it was the same as normal spray paint but from last summer to this summer it didn’t make it and was very runny even after excessive shaking so I just ordered new.
I wil say I didn’t care for that prep stuff that they sell maybe I’m just an idiot and used it wrong but I wouldn’t recommend the larger kit I would just order 2 of the paint
 
SLOWBRA

SLOWBRA

Oct 30, 2001
Vinnyc1487 said:
Yes I spent $50 on 2 cans and it was enough to do my dash, and knee bolster with about half a can left over. It’s well worth the money. One will do you entire console but you if you buy 2 you get free shipping which saves you $6-8 So may as well get 2. I’m sure there is some other stuff in your can touch up or knit pick lol. The paint may also last longer inside the house I made the mistake of leaving it in the garage thinking it was the same as normal spray paint but from last summer to this summer it didn’t make it and was very runny even after excessive shaking so I just ordered new.
Thank you again. It’s good to hear a first hand review. Ordering the cans now :)
 
91TwighlightGT

91TwighlightGT

Sep 8, 2002
You can always have some mixed at a PPG distributor. You just need the interior code. I did this for my 93 project. They can put some in aerosol cans, you can also use a spray gun if it was a larger project. I used the spray gun since I was repainting the entire interior.
 
