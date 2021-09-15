What is the closest spray paint to match the 93 Opal interior to use on the center console?
I've tried the NPD custom blended SEM Opal spray paint and it didn't come out well (see enclosed pictures). I found a fairly recent thread on here (https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/opal-grey.912302/) that suggested the NPD so I tried it. In that thread they also shared a video of someone using Presidio color SEM paint (which I've read is closer to SMOKE than it is Opal). That is my next spray paint to try unless someone has a better idea.
Now before someone chimes in by saying the OEM interior is old and has faded, etc. I will say this.... I have new TMI door panels that match the oem door panels well. The TMI door panels also match the OEM dash well. What doesn't match well is the console I painted with the NPD Opal SEM paint. I don't need it to be perfect, but right now the colors are too far off for me to live with.
