Hey guys, I’ve been away from home because of work. My stang wasn’t used at all for two months.

When I went to drive it today, I couldn’t stay on at idle, sounded rough, and lots of blue smoke. I drove around the block and had significant loss of power and clouds of blue smoke. At one point I got to a stop sign and floored the gas pedal only to stay at idle, and I could hear my turbo spooling.

WTF happened to my engine?!