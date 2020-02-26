Clouds of blue smoke

H

hawaiimuscle

New Member
Jun 25, 2019
10
0
1
28
Oahu, HI
Hey guys, I’ve been away from home because of work. My stang wasn’t used at all for two months.
When I went to drive it today, I couldn’t stay on at idle, sounded rough, and lots of blue smoke. I drove around the block and had significant loss of power and clouds of blue smoke. At one point I got to a stop sign and floored the gas pedal only to stay at idle, and I could hear my turbo spooling.
WTF happened to my engine?!
 

