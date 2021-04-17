Drivetrain Clunk from the rear at 10 mph coming to a stop

I had 4.10 gears along with an aftermarket 7.5" rear end rebuild kit installed in my 2005 V6 about a year ago. Recently, a clunking noise began coming from the rear of the car while coming to a stop, and it happens at exactly 10 mph. About one week ago, I took my car to the same mechanic shop that I had the 4.10 gears installed due to a howling noise while going around turns at low speeds, and it turned out my differential fluid was leaking and my axle bearings were bad, which I had them fix. They also let me know that when they had taken off the differential cover, barely any fluid came out.

When it was done being fixed, the mechanics believe the rear end rebuild kit I had them install was bad. After reading the one star reviews it seems like there are complaints about the lack of shims and the bearings being bad.

Along with the clunking at 10 mph, my rear end still makes a lot of whining and howling going around turns even after getting the axle bearings fixed, although it did help reduce the noise a little bit. Friction modifier did get added to the fluid when the axle bearings got fixed, and when I got the 4.10 gears installed I made sure I bought synthetic gear oil (75w-90) with friction modifier in it, so I don't know if that has to do with anything, I hope adding this will help explain things better.

Today, I lifted the rear of my car up and checked the driveshaft for play. With the car in park, I can turn it clockwise a little bit (it stops itself from turning any further), but it clunks as I'm doing it. I also spun one of the rear tires forward and the same clunking noise gets made. Is this normal? I can post videos if asked.

Link to rear end rebuild kit: https://www.americanmuscle.com/rearendrebuild1.html
 

When the shop replaced the bearings, did they do the pinion bearing too or just the axle bearings? If low on oil the pinion bearing could be bad too.

If pinion bear changed, did they make sure it was set up correctly again (like you need to do when you change gear set)?
 
They didn't tell me anything about a pinion bearing, they only let me know about the axle bearings and leaking diff fluid. Could the pinion bearing be causing the issues I'm describing?
 
If the pinion bearing wore due to low/no oil, the clearance between the pinion gear and ring gear could be increased and out of tolerance. That added clearance could cause clunking. If they pulled the pinion gear, did they replace the crush washer or just reuse the old one (some reuse but add an additional shim/spacer) and tighten some more (that could cause added clearance as well).

Are your U-joints on the drive shaft "tight". Worn U-joints can cause the clunking as well.
 
