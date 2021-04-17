If the pinion bearing wore due to low/no oil, the clearance between the pinion gear and ring gear could be increased and out of tolerance. That added clearance could cause clunking. If they pulled the pinion gear, did they replace the crush washer or just reuse the old one (some reuse but add an additional shim/spacer) and tighten some more (that could cause added clearance as well).



Are your U-joints on the drive shaft "tight". Worn U-joints can cause the clunking as well.