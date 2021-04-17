zack2001
Member
Dec 11, 2019
- 14
- 1
- 13
I had 4.10 gears along with an aftermarket 7.5" rear end rebuild kit installed in my 2005 V6 about a year ago. Recently, a clunking noise began coming from the rear of the car while coming to a stop, and it happens at exactly 10 mph. About one week ago, I took my car to the same mechanic shop that I had the 4.10 gears installed due to a howling noise while going around turns at low speeds, and it turned out my differential fluid was leaking and my axle bearings were bad, which I had them fix. They also let me know that when they had taken off the differential cover, barely any fluid came out.
When it was done being fixed, the mechanics believe the rear end rebuild kit I had them install was bad. After reading the one star reviews it seems like there are complaints about the lack of shims and the bearings being bad.
Along with the clunking at 10 mph, my rear end still makes a lot of whining and howling going around turns even after getting the axle bearings fixed, although it did help reduce the noise a little bit. Friction modifier did get added to the fluid when the axle bearings got fixed, and when I got the 4.10 gears installed I made sure I bought synthetic gear oil (75w-90) with friction modifier in it, so I don't know if that has to do with anything, I hope adding this will help explain things better.
Today, I lifted the rear of my car up and checked the driveshaft for play. With the car in park, I can turn it clockwise a little bit (it stops itself from turning any further), but it clunks as I'm doing it. I also spun one of the rear tires forward and the same clunking noise gets made. Is this normal? I can post videos if asked.
Link to rear end rebuild kit: https://www.americanmuscle.com/rearendrebuild1.html
