Clunk In The Rear

Ok, I know I have posted this before and I have researched this to no end. Please if some one has the answer help me.



I have an 03 mustang GT automatic and while I am driving around 40-50 if I let off the gas and then on again I get a clunk. Sometimes its louder and hard then others. If I am at that speed and quickly tap on and off it sounds and feels like it the rear end is going to fall off. When this first started I took if to ford and they said the torque converter. So, I wanted a second opion and went to another shop. They said it was the rear upper and lower control arms. Since I wanted to replace them anyway I had them put the UPR rear upper and lowers. I still had the problem. Then they said there was play in the rear and I needed new rear clutchs. So, they replaced them and still same problem. So, they replaced the tranny mount and the u-joints and stiil same problem. They then said that it had to be in the tranny or torque converter. They only charged me $200 for all they did sense the other things they did did not fix it. So, I took it to a friend who is a tranny specialist and he said was the rear end and that I needed a new one. So he replaced the chunk, clutchs and bearings (all ford parts) and still the same problem. So, back to ford and now the say its the rear end but, they don't know for sure.

So, new control arms upper and lower, new tranny mount, new u-joints, and new rear end, and still a loud and hard clunk. Somebody please help!!!!!

It is completely stock except for the rear upper and lower CAs. I have a tune for but, can't use because its 100 times worse.