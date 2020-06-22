Clutch, adjustable clutch cable, throw out bearing, pilot bearing, firewall adjuster and quadrant all less than 2 years old.

Here what has happened a few times.

After taking a long drive of at least 1 1/2 hours with the shifting working great, it gets to the point I can barely get the trans in any gear. It usually happens just when I get to the entrance to a car show or hit heavy traffic at a tourist town.

I fight through it to my destination and shut it off. When I start off again later everything is great. It has never happened on short trips.

Is my clutch a little out of adjustment? Maybe not completely disengaging when hot and making selecting gears tough?