Drivetrain Clutch adjustment??

Scott7512

Scott7512

Active Member
May 19, 2015
111
6
38
54
Branchland WV
Clutch, adjustable clutch cable, throw out bearing, pilot bearing, firewall adjuster and quadrant all less than 2 years old.
Here what has happened a few times.
After taking a long drive of at least 1 1/2 hours with the shifting working great, it gets to the point I can barely get the trans in any gear. It usually happens just when I get to the entrance to a car show or hit heavy traffic at a tourist town.
I fight through it to my destination and shut it off. When I start off again later everything is great. It has never happened on short trips.
Is my clutch a little out of adjustment? Maybe not completely disengaging when hot and making selecting gears tough?
 

