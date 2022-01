I just picked up a 95% complete project car, it's supposedly has a brand new steeda clutch, clutch cable and adjuster. The clutch is progressively grabbing further and further off of the floor. It drives fine until I get into it a bit and then the clutch slips. The car was built a handful of years ago and then slips. Again, the clutch is suspected of having less than 200 miles on it. Any ideas??