At a local JY we found a 79 mustang V8 4 speed and I snagged the clutch/brake pedal assembly out of it, and I just wanted to make sure it will work in my 87 GT

in other words were there any differences over the years? this car was made in 12/78 so very early car, my car is currently an AOD so before I start ripping things apart just want to make sure it will work.