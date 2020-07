I have a 65 GT coup with the four speed that was working find until I didn't drive it this past winter. Now when I push in the clutch pedal, the brake pedal also goes down. I have to pull it up with my foot. When I push on the brake pedal, it only goes down a little ways, but the clutch pedal also goes down. It's like they have attached themselves to each other. Is this a bushing problem or is something else going on here?