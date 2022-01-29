Clutch cable end too small for clutch arm hole

3

351MooseStang

Apr 1, 2019
Brookings, OR
I'm finally getting around to installing the T5 into our Mustang II and am scratching my head because the clutch cable end (ball) is too small (or the clutch arm hole is too large!). I have an OEM D6-- cable, not an aftermarket one (ATP/Pioneer) and all of the forks I look at online look the same. I don't see this problem mentioned in a search here or elsewhere online, so I feel like I am missing something.

Thanks for helping out a poor soul who wants to get his MII back on the road!
 

