Clutch cable or TOB?

Rhasenbank88

Jun 10, 2020
Indiana
Hey guys, recently picked up my first mustang. 2001 gt 5 speed, the previous owner claimed to have just put in a new clutch cable and said it either needs to be adjusted or the TOB is bad. It has the squeaky TOB chirp that goes away when pushing the clutch in. I’m hoping he just put the cable on wrong or didn’t adjust it right on the transmission side. The cable is frayed/breaking on the firewall end, the end of the cable is only on the first hook on the double aftermarket quadrant. With the firewall adjuster all the way out it still chirps, is it possible the cables stretched and or not on the right hook? Just hooking for it to not be the TOB lol.
 

