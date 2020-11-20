Clutch Cable Popping

So ever since I did the whole adjustable clutch cable, aluminum quadrant, and firewall adjuster install, I've had nothing but issues. The problem I have is a popping noise during takeoffs or whenever the car lurches a little. I never had this issue before switching to this setup. It's almost like the cable is getting bound up and temporarily slips off the clutch fork and then pops once engaged. I cannot tighten the clutch cable any more or I won't be able to engage the clutch and wouldn't make much since in my head to loosen it any more. Also when I push in the clutch all the way to the firewall I can "most of the time" hear a scratching noise as if I'm over compressing the clutch. Any ideas?



-thx

Jared