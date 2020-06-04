Hello everyone,

I recently bought a 1975 mustang ii 2.3L 4cyl, 4 speed manual. The clutch cable has a broken spring. And was wondering if anyone knew where to find a A spring. Or knew if a clutch cable for a 2.8/5.0 is compatible with a 2.3. The new clutch cable I’ve purchased came without a spring. And I’ve been scouring the web trying to find anything that remotely resembles the spring I have now. Any help is greatly appreciated