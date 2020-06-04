Engine Clutch cable

M

Mr.Man6969

New Member
Jun 4, 2020
1
0
1
18
Maryland
Hello everyone,
I recently bought a 1975 mustang ii 2.3L 4cyl, 4 speed manual. The clutch cable has a broken spring. And was wondering if anyone knew where to find a A spring. Or knew if a clutch cable for a 2.8/5.0 is compatible with a 2.3. The new clutch cable I’ve purchased came without a spring. And I’ve been scouring the web trying to find anything that remotely resembles the spring I have now. Any help is greatly appreciated
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Enzio

Enzio

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
May 14, 2019
334
189
53
63
Minnesota
In my opinion, don't worry about the spring. I took mine off because it was binding on the cable at full compression. When you have the clutch tightened up you'll be fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
kiddiccarus For Sale Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit (used for 2 hours) Drivetrain Parts 0
Infoxicated5.0 Stock clutch cable adjustment question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
LX Dave Clutch cable to fork pivot 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
L Need Help with Clutch/Cable Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
Gs87GT Drivetrain Question on clutch cable/ quadrant/firewall adjuster? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Drivetrain Weird clutch disengagement issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Clutch or cable? The Welcome Wagon 1
B Drivetrain Symptoms of stretched clutch cable? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
1 1983 t5 clutch cable routing/Solution Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
flashback87 Drivetrain New clutch cable help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
jricolcol Clutch Cable Installed Incorrectly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
W Still won’t go into gear after replacing 2 parts SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
O 1999 bbk clutch cable SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M SN95 Rusted clutch cable = clutch squeak when pedal up? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
BlakeusMaximus Where do I buy an OEM clutch cable? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
S 98 mustang clutch cable SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
R Please help 2004 v6 clutch problems SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
65-Fstbk Opinions On Header To Clutch Cable Clearance. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Sheep Dowg Gt40p Blues Stuck In Da Stable. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 24
T How To Install Factory Clutch Cable!? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
G Clutch / Shifting Problems After New Clutch 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
D Clutch Cable Install Please Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Sweetcaroline88GT Clutch Cable And Quadrant Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
skiwesser11 Clutch Cable Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
jrichker Clutch Cable Failure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
I This Clutch Cable With Stock Quadrant? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
O Drivetrain 1999 Gt Clutch Release Moving Back To The Top After Just Recently Adjusting. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
3 Drivetrain Clutch Cable Mount 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
poboys 94 Need A Little Help With T-5 Clutch/ Cable 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
Ray's 69 Mach1 Which Clutch Linkage Is Best-oem-cable-hydraulic 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
Benz510 Clutch Cable.. Pedal Hard To Push In 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
J Clutch Or Clutch Cable 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Ian Ranchero T5 Bellhousing Mod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
5.0notslow Clutch Cable Help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
1 Need Help Shifting Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
plane225 Clutch Cable/fork Problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
rd Clutch Cable Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Sam8950 Clutch Cable Measurement Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
M Clutch Cable Or Other Part SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
O Clutch Cable Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
L Clutch Cable Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
83-gt-hatch Hi Everyone, Clutch Cable Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 34
stang89bidges Drivetrain Clutch Cable Too Long? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Clutch Cable Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
CrossShot4 Clutch Cable Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
naut Clutch Cable Replacement. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Clutch Cable Issues? Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 22
whitepony03 Is This My Clutch Cable? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
25thmustang Clutch Cable 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Blackbeauty32 Is The Clutch Cable Too Tight?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom