Clutch chirping/knocking??

H

Hybrid707

Member
Feb 26, 2020
13
1
13
18
California
Hello, I made a thread about this a couple of months ago. My transmission area (can be heard through the shifter) is making sort of a knocking noise until I push the clutch even the tiniest amount. I replaced the clutch, flywheel, tob, pilot bearing and all bolts and the noise went away for a while until recently it's come back but not as loud. The tranny doesn't grind or pop out of gears and the noise goes away when I even touch the pedal or when I pull up on the clutch pedal to let the stock cable adjust itself, though this only makes the sound go away until I use the pedal again. Any suggestions that could maybe point me in the right direction? I'm thinking maybe the cable is just really bent as it's the stock one and is causing it to not apply enough pressure on the clutch fork?
 

H

Hybrid707

Member
Feb 26, 2020
13
1
13
18
California
Hybrid707 said:
Hello, I made a thread about this a couple of months ago. My transmission area (can be heard through the shifter) is making sort of a knocking noise until I push the clutch even the tiniest amount. I replaced the clutch, flywheel, tob, pilot bearing and all bolts and the noise went away for a while until recently it’s come back but not as loud. The tranny doesn’t grind or pop out of gears and the noise goes away when I even touch the pedal or when I pull up on the clutch pedal to let the stock cable adjust itself, though this only makes the sound go away until I use the pedal again. Any suggestions that could maybe point me in the right direction? I’m thinking maybe the cable is just really bent as it’s the stock one and is causing it to not apply enough pressure on the clutch fork?
Really stretched * not bent. sorry
 
