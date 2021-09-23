Clutch Fork Shake-Video

Black1987

Black1987

my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
10 Year Member
Jan 9, 2011
1,051
588
174
NC
How common is clutch fork shake?

New Zoom HD clutch, Ford TOB/pilot bearing, 5.0 resto clutch fork and stud, stock quadrant, LMR adjustable cable,

Waiting to break in the new clutch and notice a vibration.

I have Ford Racing Non Adjustable cable otw now to see if it resolves the issue. I could set more preload in the cable….But how much is too much.

I tightened down the adjustable cable until I felt resistance. Also pushed and lifted the clutch pedal to adjust the slack.

youtube.com

Clutch Fork Shake

youtube.com youtube.com
 

