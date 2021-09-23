Clutch Fork Shake-Video

How common is clutch fork shake?
New Zoom HD clutch, Ford TOB/pilot bearing, 5.0 resto clutch fork and stud, stock quadrant, LMR adjustable cable,
Waiting to break in the new clutch and notice a vibration.
I have Ford Racing Non Adjustable cable otw now to see if it resolves the issue. I could set more preload in the cable….But how much is too much.
I tightened down the adjustable cable until I felt resistance. Also pushed and lifted the clutch pedal to adjust the slack.
