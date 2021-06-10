Hey guys, I would like to get your opinions. I am putting my 88 5-speed car back together. Aside from the t-5, everything is brand new. MDX clutch, throwout bearing, clutch fork, pivot stud, Maximum Motorsports cable and quadrant, and firewall adjuster. The car previously had a junk cable and the stock plastic quadrant with no adjuster.



My issue is that I can’t get my clutch to disengage to put the car in gear. Every gear grinds. I installed it with the bell housing on. I know I messed up the fork and bent the prongs the first time around, but I learned from my mistake and I would have bet my paycheck that I did it right this time. The first time around I didn’t replace the pivot stud, so when I got a new, fork, I did the pivot stud too.



Everything is greased as it should be, and it looks like everything moves smoothly until I try to move it when the engine is running. I’ve turned out the firewall adjuster most of the way, but I still have maybe a 1/4” or 1/2” to keep going before I contact my 93 cobra booster. I’m on jackstands basically in final assembly with a full t-5, exhaust and driveshaft already installed, so I REALLY don’t want to have to pull it back out. Looking for some advice. I’m attaching a picture of my firewall adjuster as it currently sits. I have a video of the fork moving with the car off, but I’m on my phone, so I’ll have to upload it when I get to a computer. Thanks for your help.