Drivetrain Clutch fork/throwout bearing/cable adjustment

Waz900

Waz900

Member
Apr 22, 2005
23
4
13
Sewell, New Jersey
Hey guys, I would like to get your opinions. I am putting my 88 5-speed car back together. Aside from the t-5, everything is brand new. MDX clutch, throwout bearing, clutch fork, pivot stud, Maximum Motorsports cable and quadrant, and firewall adjuster. The car previously had a junk cable and the stock plastic quadrant with no adjuster.

My issue is that I can’t get my clutch to disengage to put the car in gear. Every gear grinds. I installed it with the bell housing on. I know I messed up the fork and bent the prongs the first time around, but I learned from my mistake and I would have bet my paycheck that I did it right this time. The first time around I didn’t replace the pivot stud, so when I got a new, fork, I did the pivot stud too.

Everything is greased as it should be, and it looks like everything moves smoothly until I try to move it when the engine is running. I’ve turned out the firewall adjuster most of the way, but I still have maybe a 1/4” or 1/2” to keep going before I contact my 93 cobra booster. I’m on jackstands basically in final assembly with a full t-5, exhaust and driveshaft already installed, so I REALLY don’t want to have to pull it back out. Looking for some advice. I’m attaching a picture of my firewall adjuster as it currently sits. I have a video of the fork moving with the car off, but I’m on my phone, so I’ll have to upload it when I get to a computer. Thanks for your help.
 

Attachments

  • F004B6F1-E874-49F9-A411-5BA629230065.jpeg
    F004B6F1-E874-49F9-A411-5BA629230065.jpeg
    59 KB · Views: 0

Waz900

Waz900

Member
Apr 22, 2005
23
4
13
Sewell, New Jersey
It’s incredibly frustrating to upload a video from an iPhone to this forum, unless I’m doing something wrong. Here are two photos of my fork inside the bell housing. One is disengaged and the other is fully engaged. Everything flows smoothly. Not sure if this is much help. I’m just not sure if I should take it all apart, or if I just need to adjust the adjuster all the way out as far as I can.
 

Attachments

  • 53E17EA5-4BC3-42BF-B7AD-C0A419205766.jpg
    53E17EA5-4BC3-42BF-B7AD-C0A419205766.jpg
    35.9 KB · Views: 0
  • D66F4A33-A102-4634-B135-80473937B9EF.jpg
    D66F4A33-A102-4634-B135-80473937B9EF.jpg
    43.4 KB · Views: 0
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

15 Year Member
May 8, 2003
1,197
438
124
NJ
Since it all new I would try with the adjuster out a little bit more at a time until your adjusted enough that your disengaging correctly. As the clutch wears you'll screw the adjuster in over time.
 
