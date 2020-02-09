Clutch fork wire breaks!!

Hey All,
This is the fourth time in less than a year. I keep having the thing just snap and then nothing. I was asked it the clutch was alright. Clutch is smooth, no issues, not tough. My mechanic feels like the part is just poor quality. Anyone have this problem, if so, what was the fix?
Thanks!
 

