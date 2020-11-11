Clutch issue 2013 V6

Bought a 2013 V6 recently and it seems I have a clutch issue. If I'm in say 3rd gear cruising and am approaching a stop light I'll let off the gas a bit and then I'll hear a loud drone/vibration. I get this as I shift up from 1st to 2nd occasionally too. I get this vibration in every gear. Even on highway if I ease up on gas a bit. It's not bogging down as in to high of a gear. What could this be? Thx in advance. Car has a drivetrain warranty so hopefully covers the issue.