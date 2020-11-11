Clutch issue 2013 V6

MahFiVeOh

MahFiVeOh

Founding Member
Apr 26, 2002
530
8
49
49
Ontario, Canada
Visit site
Bought a 2013 V6 recently and it seems I have a clutch issue. If I'm in say 3rd gear cruising and am approaching a stop light I'll let off the gas a bit and then I'll hear a loud drone/vibration. I get this as I shift up from 1st to 2nd occasionally too. I get this vibration in every gear. Even on highway if I ease up on gas a bit. It's not bogging down as in to high of a gear. What could this be? Thx in advance. Car has a drivetrain warranty so hopefully covers the issue.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Terrible Gas Mileage on 2013 V6 Mustang
Replies
12
Views
830
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
mikestang63
mikestang63
5
T-45 issues
Replies
2
Views
279
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaveWertz
D
T
02 V6 Ring & Pinion Swap
Replies
0
Views
158
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
TwoClickMacVic
T
F
Drivetrain Possible shifter/tranny issue
Replies
1
Views
327
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Northwest_stang
N
R
2004 Ford Mustang V6 3.9L OBD2 Codes P1000 and P0455 (x2)
Replies
11
Views
619
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ROBERTOS2004Mustang
R
Top Bottom