clutch issues (2002 gt 5 speed)

so after finally and i mean FINALLY getting my car to run and idle on its own, now having an issue with my clutch/transmission. With the car off i am able to go through all 5 gears and reverse with no issues whatsoever, when the car is on however i cant go through gears as easily, its hit or miss but reverse will grind when trying to put it in and as far as driving, its difficult to put in first as well as second. Havent drove the car since it started doing this or got a chance to try the rest of the gears, only drove it around my apartment after getting it running but any ideas? Thinking maybe the pressure plate but not 100% sure, any ideas as to what it can be will help a ton, thanks in advance!