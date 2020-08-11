clutch issues (2002 gt 5 speed)

trlps_

trlps_

New Member
Feb 25, 2020
21
0
1
21
Houston
so after finally and i mean FINALLY getting my car to run and idle on its own, now having an issue with my clutch/transmission. With the car off i am able to go through all 5 gears and reverse with no issues whatsoever, when the car is on however i cant go through gears as easily, its hit or miss but reverse will grind when trying to put it in and as far as driving, its difficult to put in first as well as second. Havent drove the car since it started doing this or got a chance to try the rest of the gears, only drove it around my apartment after getting it running but any ideas? Thinking maybe the pressure plate but not 100% sure, any ideas as to what it can be will help a ton, thanks in advance!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Strange clutch fork issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
T T5 swapped 67 with clutch issues Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
M Drivetrain Weird clutch disengagement issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
V Car cranks in gear with clutch out. clutch safety switch issue ? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
04Turbo4v 04 mustang gt clutch issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
N Clutch Pedal Sticking 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
S Drivetrain Clutch Disengagement Issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
W Still won’t go into gear after replacing 2 parts SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Drivetrain Shifting issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
T 2014 GT- Won't go into gear while running (MT-82) 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
F 2001 Mustang Cobra - Next Issue - A/C Clutch Not Engaging SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
1 McLeod Clutch Issues 13' GT - Help! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
L Clutch Issues On 1992 2.3 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
Y Drivetrain Clutch And Trans Issues 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
G Clutch / Shifting Problems After New Clutch 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
T Drivetrain Clutch Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
I Clutch Engagement Issue? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
AUBURN1111 Drivetrain Clutch Issues With Pictures Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
N 86 5.0 Fox Body No Crank Issue (fusible Link/clutch Safety Switch) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 51
E Clutch Peddal Issues 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
Btrainfiveoh Help!?! New Clutch And Now Shifting Issues! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 12
M New Owner Many Issues. Help!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Valnar300 Clutch Release Issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
J Intermittent Clutch Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
tommyninetwo New Clutch Issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Clutch Cable Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S General '01 Svt Cobra Clutch Issues Special Production 0
J Clutch Cable Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
CrossShot4 Clutch Cable Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
9 Drivetrain Had An Issue With My Clutch And Quadrant...now I Cant Drive It Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
N Major Clutch Issues. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 24
S Clutch Cable Issues? Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 22
D Drivetrain Tko600 Clutch Adjustment Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
COramprat Clutch Issue? 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 4
bigvino Drivetrain Clutch Cable Issues After New Flywheel And Clutch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
F Sticking Clutch Issue 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Kenny1775 2000 Mustang Gt Clutch Or Tranny Issue Please Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 37
L Clutch Issue (sticking) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
MikeH686 Drivetrain Clutch Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
B 2007 Gt500 Clutch Or Pressure Plate Issue 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 2
9 94 Gt Issues After Clutch Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
WYGSS 90 Mustang Clutch Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Seclusioned New Clutch issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
M 89 Clutch Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R 2007 Clutch Issue 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
DanG Drivetrain Clutch Issues- Need Assistance With Adjustment 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
D New Clutch And Transmission Issues SVT Tech Forum 2
L Clutch Adjustment Issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R 2001 GT Clutch issue Other Auto Tech 2
GrandeStang73 Hydraulic Clutch Issues Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
Similar threads
Top Bottom