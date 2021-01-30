Drivetrain Clutch issues, please help!

AbhorrentSpecies

AbhorrentSpecies

Jun 14, 2020
So I've had issues with the clutch since I bought the car a year ago. At first it was incredibly stiff and was having a hard time going into gear and the clutch would chatter. I've replaced, the shifter, the quadrant and firewall adjuster. That help a bit but the cable was still binding. Lastly I replaced the cable with the 5.0 resto cable from LMR and for like 2 months it seemed really good. The actually shifter was still a bit notchy but much better. But in the last month it has slowly gotten worse and worse. It's dragging, notchy and is hard to press down again. I'm also having trouble keep it tight cause the nut and jam nut keep slipping. Can this happen with new cables? Should I get the more expensive one? Is there possible something else that could be wrong that causing it to do this? Any advice helps. Thank you!
 

