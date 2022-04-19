Clutch kit for my 83 Mustang 5.0 - 10" vs 10.5"

V

Voxstang

New Member
Apr 13, 2022
9
0
1
Bozeman, MT
I am looking at replacing the clutch and flywheel on my 83 Mustang 5.0 manual as it has some issues. Now, while going through the threads I see a lot of recommendations for the 10.5" clutch kit like the one's here:

and

Is it an easy swap? I'm going to assume that my car has the stock 10" disc. When I do a search with my car model it only shows up 10" disc which I believe changed fro 10.5 in 86.

Do I just get the flywheel from either AZ or Rockauto at the same time? Any flywheel recommendations?

Thank you!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
83 GT Convertible 5.0 from Montana
Replies
26
Views
339
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
V
Suspension New Power Steering Rack Options - 1990 GT
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
0
Drivetrain Best Clutch and Flywheel Combo?
Replies
4
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
mattmm04
M
MRaburn
For Sale Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
2
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MRaburn
MRaburn
S
Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement?
Replies
1
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Throttlin V8'R
Throttlin V8'R
Top Bottom