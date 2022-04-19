Clutch kit for my 83 Mustang 5.0 - 10" vs 10.5"

I am looking at replacing the clutch and flywheel on my 83 Mustang 5.0 manual as it has some issues. Now, while going through the threads I see a lot of recommendations for the 10.5" clutch kit like the one's here:andIs it an easy swap? I'm going to assume that my car has the stock 10" disc. When I do a search with my car model it only shows up 10" disc which I believe changed fro 10.5 in 86.Do I just get the flywheel from either AZ or Rockauto at the same time? Any flywheel recommendations?Thank you!