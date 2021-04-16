Clutch Max on eBay

I'd like to crowd source some opinions on a direction for a clutch kit.I'm going to pull the transmission to redo the rear main seal. While I'm down there I'm going to take care of business and drop a new clutch and associated parts in as well. I came across a number of Clutch Max branded kits on eBay. Snooping around the Internet, it appears that they're made by a larger manufacturer and white labeled by Clutch Max. I'm also considering an aluminum flywheel. This kit looks like it has most of what I'm going to need while under the car.So,1) Have you used one of these kits?2) Did parts bolt-in and fit as they should?3) Were any parts poorly made or of concern?4) What were your first impressions?5) How is the setup holding up long-term?