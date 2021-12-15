CLUTCH NIGHTMARES

Hi all you 5.0ers - I've got a major problem with with 91 LX. The car is completely modded with the best of everything and has an FRPP Boss 363 engine. When the performance shop finished the job, I took her out for test drive and found the clutch way too heavy in effort required. I knew it would seriously detract from me using the car regularly, especially in traffic situations.



So, my shop recommended we switch over to a complete McCleod system, saying the effort would be considerably less. Unfortunately, the effort required was considerably more, getting even heavier as the pedal went closer to the floor. The other issue is that the clutch would fully engage a fraction of an inch off the carpet.



The shop has been going back and forth with McCleod for several months and they have reached this conclusion - the best engagement with be only about 1/2" off the floor, and sorry Charlie, but the effort required is VERY heavy. So where does this leave me. The shop is will to install and completely new clutch system with all attendant accessories at their expense, so at least I won't have to fight that battle. But they want me to select which clutch, which hardware, etc. They're the experts and it's now being thrown on me,



So, any and all members, got any recommendations what I should put in my car now? My requirement haven't changed from what I originally expressed to my shop - lower effort, adjustability in terms of where the clutch takes up, and obviously the ability to handle around 450 RWHP. This has been going on for over a year and I'd really like to drive my car again.



Desperate for answers. Thanks.