Clutch opinions?

C

ClayBelt

Member
Feb 21, 2020
38
4
18
20
Leon County, FL
***Not technically an SN95 but same basic drivetrain (4.6 2V and TR3650) in a Panther body***

I’m in process of accumulating parts to manual swap my car, and I’m doing so on a college student’s budget. Naturally that means I’m exploring all the avenues for getting decent parts for not awful money. One of the more common courses I see is to use a ford or billet steel flywheel with one of the basic Exedy clutches, which is about $450ish when the costs are combined, but recently someone turned me on to the idea of using one of the Valeo clutch/flywheel combos and just using my own (FP) bearings on it. Are these worth the time of day if you’re a spirited driver or is it just begging for trouble to use them? I’m looking specifically at the 11” Valeo-Max Stage 1 clutch (claimed 402hp/396ft-lb, probably horse :poo: numbers) with a ClutchAmerica nodular flywheel or 11” Valeo King Cobra clutch (425hp/550ft-lb, probably also horse hockey) and FX Racing chromoly flywheel.

We’ll just say my car makes 300whp (even though it’s more like 275 crank) so that we don’t have to do the eternal bounce back and forth over the differences the extra 600lb make
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
65-Fstbk Opinions On Header To Clutch Cable Clearance. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
R Spec Stage 1 Clutch Opinions? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
7upstang91 Your opinion on clutch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
N8Dogg98 Clutch Opinions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
K Time For T-56 kit, lightwheight flywheel, and a hydralic clutch kit Need Opinions!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
W need you guyz opinion on which clutch to go with. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Pokageek Any opinions on clutch to handle 500WHP? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 34
Busted07 TIming Pointer and Clutch Quadrant opinions please 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Aaron Honest Opinions on clutch replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
DNA DOA OPINIONS ON A NEW CLUTCH Regional Forums and Event Information 5
spdfrkaby Opinions on F1 Racing Stage II clutch SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
88SaleenClone Need an opinion/diagnosis. Eng./Tran./Clutch issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
SQUEEZE&STROKE Best clutch? Opinions wanted! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
lgndracer Tranny Coming Out - Clutch Opinions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
lgndracer Roush Clutch opinions Special Production 6
C clutch opinions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
stangman67 Need opinions for ideal headers for cable clutches Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
admdavs Clutch Questions??? PLEASE offer Opinions!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
CornerCarvin67 Quick opinion on clutch pedals, Please. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
rustang04 clutch opinions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
C Clutch question - conflicting opinions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
sinisterblack98 Need new clutch opinions/experience please... SVT Tech Forum 17
stang22 Buying a new clutch...need opinions! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Rdub6 Drivetrain Clutch cable identification Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J TR-3650 Clutch Installation SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Scott7512 Drivetrain Clutch adjustment?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M I'm enraged cause my clutch won't engage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
H Clutch chirping/knocking?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
D Clutch recommendation 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
ZephyrEFI Drivetrain Setting Up A New Clutch--Tips Please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
R Clutch cable or TOB? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
P ac clutch inop The Welcome Wagon 5
R Best clutch cable replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
F Clutch vibration and clacking sound 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M Engine Clutch cable 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
T Electrical Need help with A/C clutch cycling connector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Valeo Stage 3 Clutch? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
nickyb Ac compressor clutch$$$?. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 34
realtex Electrical AC clutch cycle switch replace 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Isegrim Mustang II clutch fork/ clutch lever 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 50
A Clutch adjust not pedal adjust Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Backer44 Squiking noise and EXEDY FMK1026 Clutch 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 24
C Electrical starter engages every time i press the clutch to the floor 1988 ca mustang gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
91GTstroked Fox Recommend me a clutch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
D Headers with Trick Flow heads and T5 Hydraulic clutch? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Nightstang00 Drivetrain Firewall Clutch Quadrant reinforcement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
R Drivetrain Clutch fork pivot ball Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
U 1965 200-L6 t5 swap Clutch pedal question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
D 2005 Mustang Clutch Problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 15
9 Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom