Clutch Pedal issue with 2015 ecostang

Hi everyone! I'm new to the forum and I'm looking for a bit of help and insight from my fellow stang owners.

My problem lies primarily on the clutch pedal.
The metal shaft of the pedal keeps hitting the plastic part where the actual engager is located and I've theorized 2 things.

1. The clutch pedal has too much play and gets pushed to the side when stepping on the pedal resulting in it hitting the plastic part first before sliding and engaging the clutch.

Or

2. The clutch assist is not alligned properly and is putting pressure on the pedal to go towards the left which results to the pedal shaft hitting the plastic part.

I've attached a pic of the clutch assist and which part is hitting what when clutch pedal is pressed down.

Please help and much thanks!
 

