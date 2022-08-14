Clutch pedal kind sticking at bottom

Hey everyone, I have a tko 600 with a mcleod street extreme clutch and throw out bearing, lakewood clutch fork, ford performance clutch cable, billet quadrant and firewall adjuster. I only have about 25 miles on this build but I've noticed right from the start that the clutch pedal sticks a little bit towards the bottom when you press it slowly down, or releasing it slowly and then it kind of springs back up when releasing. It doesn't seem to really do it when pressing the pedal quickly, just slowly, so it makes it awful for taking off in first. It kind of seems like the throw out bearing might be binding on the sleeve, but I don't have a clue. The things I read said to grease the sleeve lightly, so that's how I did it. I'm wondering if I put too light of a coat on. Here are some videos I took, let me know what you guys think.
 

