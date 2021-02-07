Clutch Pedal Problem

I’m have a problem with my clutch pedal. When I release the pedal, the pedal does not always stop where it should. Most of the time it extends out (toward the driver) another 2 inches or so. This extra 2 inches of travel is very loose. I can tap the pedal to get it to return to its normal resting position. Looking at the master cylinder push rod, I can see the rod extend freely as the pedal is moved back and forth over this 2 inches of excess travel. It seems as though a spring may be missing or the push rod is missing some type of retainer that would limit excess extension, but everything appears to be in place.



Has anyone else experienced this problem? is it a bad master cylinder? Thanks