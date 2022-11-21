Clutch problem, U-Joint, or something else?

Hello,



I've got a 2003 Mach 1 with just over 100K miles. I've owned the car for not quite a year and found there is something that has me a bit concerned. It's a manual car and even though I've driven manuals before I've never owned one until now. What has me on edge is this, going from dead stop to moving isn't a problem but when shifting from 1st into 2nd and 2nd into 3rd the car wants to jerk like I let the clutch out too soon then after 3rd it's not too bad. What is also odd is if I let off the gas to coast and then apply the gas at anything but a easing it will again jerk. I'm not touching the clutch when I'm coasting but it will still do it. Please let me know what I'm dealing with here so I can get it fixed, thank you.