Drivetrain Clutch quadrant washers/spacers

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
260
34
38
So I pulled the whole interior out of the car including everything under the dash for resto and I noticed there was already an aluminum quadrant installed on the car. However it had plenty of washers on both the shafts.
C15F7688-39F0-4546-A285-8F9067F9F800.jpeg

I replaced the pedal rack and am now almost onto the reassembly stage and am not sure how many spacers need to be on each shaft. Anyone got any info on this? Another reason I’m asking is because when removing the pedal rack from the car the washers fell off and I just threw them back on and in no specific order
 
