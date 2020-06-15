Clutch recommendation

I have a 1986 Mustang SVO that I am more them likely going to need a clutch for. I have not pulled the trans out yet to see what has happened but I am almost going to bet the clutch is fried or at minimum the pilot bearing as failed. The car is running a Garrett GT2871R at 18 psi with 80 lb injectors, ported and polished head, PIMPX ecu, and Ranger hydraulic roller cam. It also is running a full 3" exhaust with no cat or muffler. I have not had this on a dyno and the previous owner did not know exactly what kind of power it was making. What clutch would you recommend for this application?