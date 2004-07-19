clutch replaced, bad vibrations

I just had Ford replace my clutch (paid $526 for it), while they did some warranty work on it at the same time (window leak). Clutch had 70k miles on it. Since they replaced it, the car had a nasty vibration when letting off the clutch. The mechanic said "oh, the clutch isn't seated right, just give it a little more gas and less clutch and it'll be fine". 2 days later, I took it back because of the vibration . I HAD to wait a few days b/c I got the car back on a Saturday. Now they have 'adjusted' the clutch and it still vibrates very bad when going in reverse and not as bad going forward. Non of the vibration existed beforehand or since I've had the car. Vibration is as bad as a stalling motor with no motor mounts (but the drivetrain vibrates, not the motor).



I have the work orders for the repairs they've made but would like to know what I can do about this. The warranty work I was having them do wasn't fixed the second time either (leaking Window). So, now I'm taking the car back a 3rd time.



Has anyone had this happen and any guesses as to what I should have them do for the clutch? I'm already going to request a refund for replacement of the clutch.



Thanks in advance.