clutch replaced, bad vibrations

N

nessence

New Member
May 4, 2002
6
0
0
Visit site
I just had Ford replace my clutch (paid $526 for it), while they did some warranty work on it at the same time (window leak). Clutch had 70k miles on it. Since they replaced it, the car had a nasty vibration when letting off the clutch. The mechanic said "oh, the clutch isn't seated right, just give it a little more gas and less clutch and it'll be fine". 2 days later, I took it back because of the vibration . I HAD to wait a few days b/c I got the car back on a Saturday. Now they have 'adjusted' the clutch and it still vibrates very bad when going in reverse and not as bad going forward. Non of the vibration existed beforehand or since I've had the car. Vibration is as bad as a stalling motor with no motor mounts (but the drivetrain vibrates, not the motor).

I have the work orders for the repairs they've made but would like to know what I can do about this. The warranty work I was having them do wasn't fixed the second time either (leaking Window). So, now I'm taking the car back a 3rd time.

Has anyone had this happen and any guesses as to what I should have them do for the clutch? I'm already going to request a refund for replacement of the clutch.

Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


S

SpectorV

Founding Member
Sep 3, 2000
1,872
0
36
Florence, Alabama
Visit site
if it vibrates and shakes is it the car or the petal? my petal has a vibration notchy feel to it and after 4 throw out bearings it still does it i gave up....

they probably goofed the install or didnt resurfact the flywheel AS THEY SHOULD HAVE if they EVERY go back in the clutch area make SURE they replace the throw out bearing, pilot bearing, fork arm, pivot ball stud, inspect the bearing retainer (if scared it can cause rough engagment and letting out of the clutch) and resurface the flywheel and dont take NO for an answer if they refuse pay for the parts yoru self... also finish up with a new clutch cable.
 
Ghostalker

Ghostalker

Member
Jul 5, 2003
184
0
16
Danbury, CT
Visit site
may car has nasty vibratons in the petal... but my previous owner had replaced the cluth and everything, and it didnt fix it. The father had done it himself at his shop. So when we got it, we replaced it again, and had the flywheel resurfaced (because for some reason they no longer make the flywheel for the 95') and then it ran smooth, apparantly it was a bad install, mixed with not having the flywheel resurfaced...
 
94 3.8l stang

94 3.8l stang

New Member
Apr 20, 2004
144
0
0
Bismarck, ND
www.geocities.com
If they didn't resurfice the flywheel, you can consider your clutch warranty void. I had a new clutch put in when i had a new tranny put in, I made sure they replaced everything, and resurfaced the flywheel, i was kind of a jerk, but you have to be to get good work done at times. They kept trying to cut corners...:nono:
 
N

nessence

New Member
May 4, 2002
6
0
0
Visit site
It sounds like I'm going to be having them replace the clutch again and resurface the fly wheel. Refunding my money is 'not their business' (surprise there). I went to talk to the manager this morning but told him I couldn't bring it in till tomorrow. This is North Central Ford (Richardson, TX). Glad I haven't taken it back yet; now I know what to ask for. Here is a list of the parts they replaced (initially):

Those they covered under warranty:
LEVER ASY-CL R (Throwout/Release Bearing?)
HUB & BRG ASY - (Pivot bearing?)
STUD-CLUTCH RE - (pivot ball stud?)
RET TRANS INPU - (Reinstall the transmission?)

Those I had to pay for:
DSC ASY CL FRT (clutch - > $100 after core credit)
PLT & CVF ASY - (plate - > $100 after core credit)
BRG ASY - TRANS (? - was less than $50)
BRKT ASY DR WD (? - was less than $50)

I picked up a repair manual last night so I can match these parts with the ones you all have listed to see what they need to take care of.

What is the benefit in replacing the clutch cable?

How much should parts to replace the clutch itself cost? They said they'd replace the TOB and some other stuff under warranty (75k mile ext warranty I got when purchasing the car)

weird how they cover some of this with the warranty and some without.
 
marvinmycat

marvinmycat

Founding Member
Feb 13, 2002
1,182
0
0
54
Buffalo, NY
Visit site
I'm just curious. When you say "not refunding your money," does that mean that they strive to do the job right and make you satisfied. I'm only asking becuase you are taking the car back to them.

Don't read into this.
 
N

nessence

New Member
May 4, 2002
6
0
0
Visit site
MarvinMyCat said:
I'm just curious. When you say "not refunding your money," does that mean that they strive to do the job right and make you satisfied. I'm only asking becuase you are taking the car back to them.

Don't read into this.
Click to expand...
They want me satisfied. Really, I won't be satisfied without my money back, but they apparently can't figure that one out. I want the money back b/c I had to get a rental and they have spent 9 days on it so far and it's not fixed. I'm also taking it back because some of it was warranty work.

I can't think of any alternatives but to take it back.
 
marvinmycat

marvinmycat

Founding Member
Feb 13, 2002
1,182
0
0
54
Buffalo, NY
Visit site
Hmmm... Good and bad I think.

Are they charging you for the rental or is that included or out of pocket expense?

I ask becuase when I had my after market hood put on, painted/color matched, the price remained the saem after I told them I'd be sans car.
 
N

nessence

New Member
May 4, 2002
6
0
0
Visit site
MarvinMyCat said:
Hmmm... Good and bad I think.

Are they charging you for the rental or is that included or out of pocket expense?

I ask becuase when I had my after market hood put on, painted/color matched, the price remained the saem after I told them I'd be sans car.
Click to expand...

Yeah, they are covering the rental car. Paying for the $15/day insurance on it too (fortunately).

How much did the hood/painting cost?
 
marvinmycat

marvinmycat

Founding Member
Feb 13, 2002
1,182
0
0
54
Buffalo, NY
Visit site
I paid a butt load because of the condition of my paint. So, for the hood prep, paint, and 1/2 the car painted, I paid around $1600. On the plus side, everything looks original on it.
 
F

frankg

New Member
Jun 4, 2020
1
0
1
77
Central NC
Hello from a new member in Central NC. This past Saturday (5/30/2020) I became the proud owner of a 2003 Mustang, 3.8 ltr, 5 speed manual. The car has 157500 miles on it and I'm the 4th owner. On the test drive and on the drive home the car ran perfectly. Once home I got out the owners manual to look over the maintenance schedule and other items. One thing I read was the paragraph on clutch adjustment which seemed simple enough. Put the car (not running) in first gear and pull up all the way on the clutch petal, then slowly push the petal all the way down and you will hear a click and that's it. When I drove the car the next day there was a vibration in the clutch petal when you took your foot off after shifting gears, there was also a clacking noise that disappeared if I just very lightly put the edge of my foot on the clutch petal. This started after I did the "clutch adjustment" as outlined in the owners manual. The transmission still shifts fine, no change in that, just the vibration in the clutch petal and the clacking noise. I have a Haynes manual coming next week and hoping that will shed some light on the matter, but thought that the experts on the forum could provide helpful troubleshooting advice. Thanks in advance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
8 Think my clutch cable is bad...how to replace? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
R Clutch replaced now everything vibrates really bad!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
realtex Electrical AC clutch cycle switch replace 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
F Clutch replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
W Still won’t go into gear after replacing 2 parts SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
A 2006 Mustang V6 clutch replacement. 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
9 Does My Clutch Need Replaced? (pic Included) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
T Flywheel/clutch Need Replacing? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
larrym1961 Fr King Cobra Clutch, Keep, Replace Or Upgrade? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
B Drivetrain Mustang T5 Overdrive Transmission Bolt Pattern SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
xsellr8 Clutch Replacement How To Video 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Drivetrain Replaced Clutch, Now Dragging SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
A Exhaust Hello Everyone, I Need Help With My Clutch Replacement. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Gallyho Clutch Replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
G Ac Compressor Clutch/coil Replaced Won't Engage SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
naut Clutch Cable Replacement. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Wynnflow Clutch & Release Replacement SVT Tech Forum 5
O Drivetrain Any Advice Or Tips For Replacing Trac-loc Clutch Packs? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
W Ideal Clutch Replacement For A 94 Cobra 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
oneslowgt So I Am Replacing My Clutch... T5 Fluid? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
Illuminator Clutch And Flywheel Replacement Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
HuskerNation Rear Main/Clutch/Bearing Retainer Replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Paul Randle Blow Up The Clutch In My Car Last Night. Whats A Good Replacement? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
cota Replacing Clutch And Throwout Bearing Regional Forums and Event Information 1
cota Replacing Clutch SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
commonrules Clutch Replacement SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
RUNINAGT clutch pedal bushing/bearing replacement?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
larrym1961 Clutch Cable Replacement, which is the best to get? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
vamptec Replacing clutch plate? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
boostfrk Noise around clutch...questions about what to replace Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W 84 SVO Clutch replacement 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 7
9 Replacing Clutch Fork What Else Should I do Also? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Undisputed Replaced EVERYTHING and car still wont go into gear w/ car running, clutch no release 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Hg80Design Clutch Pedal Replacement - Squeak? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
O Replacement fan w/ clutch Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
T Replacing my clutch SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
O Clutch Replacement - Where in Orange County, CA 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
tag4car Replacing Clutch SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
C replacing the clutch on my 01 bullit SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
jay07 Clutch Replacement Questions 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Mustang Jim Help! Clutch Replacement Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
R Replacing clutch fork SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
G Good OE replacement clutch? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
J clutch replacement on 95 GT? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
G Replace clutch cable now or later SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
F clutch replacement problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
slowfashow Clutch replacement SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
K 1998 Mustang v6 - Just replaced clutch and now have a tapping in throw out bearing. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
P Info on Clutch replacement on a 08GT500 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom