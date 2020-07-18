Clutch Safety Switch Location?

Jul 13, 2020
Does anyone know where the clutch safety switch is located and could possibly provide a picture? Don't know where it is on my 1995 Mustang (3.8L V6)
 

wmburns

Getting a picture for you will be a tough order to follow.

The clutch safety switch is located under the dash above the pedal pivot boxes. Why don't you post of picture of the area above your clutch pedal?
 
