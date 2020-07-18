Clutch Safety Switch Location?

skimbap
Jul 13, 2020
- 4
- 0
- 1
- 25
Does anyone know where the clutch safety switch is located and could possibly provide a picture? Don't know where it is on my 1995 Mustang (3.8L V6)
