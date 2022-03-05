Electrical Clutch safety switch wiring for aftermarket an engine harness

T

Trilldev123

New Member
Dec 25, 2021
5
0
1
21
Seattle
Hi all,

I'm installing a painless 60510 harness in my 88 GT and need to wire up my "NSS" wire red/blue (EEC pin 30) to the clutch safety switch plug since my wiring has changed, then use a posi-tap to tap into the wire going from EEC pin 46 to complete the circuit to crank the car. I'm not connecting to the factory 8 pin connector, I'm going under the dash from EEC pin 30 to the clutch switch directly. I'm guessing the black plug with the pre-existing red/blue wires is what I connect my "NSS" wire to but which wire do I connect to??? There's a total of 3 same color wires. 2 red and blue wires that splice into a single prong, then a single red and blue wire to a single prong. Also, in addition, what color wire from the clutch safety switch do I posi-tap into Pin 46 wire for ground? My computer is a DA1 so let me know if I'm following the correct ECM diagram.
D5A4C914-DD24-4055-8D57-5DEE40E83844.jpeg
painless harness.PNG

Thanks.
Devin parsons.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mustang5L5
Electrical Foxbody Mustang: Adding functional Check engine light to 86-88 cars
Replies
7
Views
431
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FoxChasis
F
K
Electrical CEL always on, after reset, KOEO code 66 and KOER code 98 & 66
Replies
8
Views
329
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
khanpa
K
beyondEOD
Launch Control setup on 94/95 PIMPXS
Replies
4
Views
246
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
V
Electrical 88 GT with 91 harness, no crank and low voltage on starter wire at ignition switch
Replies
5
Views
301
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
1986 mustang lx 5.0 swap won’t stArt
Replies
7
Views
506
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
drew536390
D
Top Bottom