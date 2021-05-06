Clutch set up with UPR quadrant

DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
723
12
39
Sparta,WI
Visit site
Iv had a issue for some time with my clutch engaging high.

I have the Spec stage 3 with the UPR quadrant and firewall adjuster with a factory cable

I have the cable on the middle quadrant hook and the firewall adjuster is screwed out about a quarter inch.

Moving the adjuster IN would lower the engagement? I do not have that much room to move it in so do i need to
move the cable to the first hook?

What is the proper way to set up the tension on the cable? Iv heard some say "X" amount of foot pounds and some
say the fork should be pulled in "X" amount of space?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1
Clutch Cable Popping
Replies
16
Views
807
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Stangster5.0
Stangster5.0
Lawdawg86
Need some help with installing new quadrant and cable
Replies
4
Views
556
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
C
03 Mustang Throwout Bearing spins
Replies
3
Views
612
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
Infoxicated5.0
Stock clutch cable adjustment question
Replies
17
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
H
Can’t get into any gear
Replies
17
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom