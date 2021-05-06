Clutch set up with UPR quadrant

Iv had a issue for some time with my clutch engaging high.



I have the Spec stage 3 with the UPR quadrant and firewall adjuster with a factory cable



I have the cable on the middle quadrant hook and the firewall adjuster is screwed out about a quarter inch.



Moving the adjuster IN would lower the engagement? I do not have that much room to move it in so do i need to

move the cable to the first hook?



What is the proper way to set up the tension on the cable? Iv heard some say "X" amount of foot pounds and some

say the fork should be pulled in "X" amount of space?