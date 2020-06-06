Clutch vibration and clacking sound

Hello from a new member in Central NC. This past Saturday (5/30/2020) I became the proud owner of a 2003 Mustang, 3.8 ltr, 5 speed manual. The car has 157500 miles on it and I'm the 4th owner. On the test drive and on the drive home the car ran and shifted perfectly. Once home I got out the owners manual to look over the maintenance schedule and other items. One thing I read was the paragraph on clutch adjustment which seemed simple enough. Put the car (not running) in first gear and pull up all the way on the clutch petal, then slowly push the petal all the way down and you will hear a click and that's it. So I did it & when I drove the car the next day there was a vibration in the clutch petal when you took your foot off after shifting gears, there was also a clacking noise that disappeared if I just very lightly put the edge of my foot on the clutch petal. This started after I did the "clutch adjustment" as outlined in the owners manual. The transmission still shifts fine, no change in that, just the vibration in the clutch petal and the clacking noise. I have a Haynes manual coming next week and hoping that will shed some light on the matter, but thought that the experts on the forum could provide helpful troubleshooting advice. Thanks in advance.
 

