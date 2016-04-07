SadbutTrue
Founding Member
-
- May 1, 2002
-
- 2,387
-
- 1
-
- 49
-
- 35
Last year I replaced a long-running 351w in my 1966 coupe with a Coast High Performance 408. Classic car, but ultimately its an 80s roller motor, and more Fox/SN95s are running around with CHP motors than classics, hence why I'm putting this here (and probably in the classics too, and other forums, so apologies if you notice I'm spreading a wide net lol)
Cliffs: It failed after about 10 months of driving and about 900 miles, no heavy use/racing at all, and absolutely textbook oiling and break-in (much of it video taped and/or witnessed). The engines came with a 90 day warranty, which they extended due to a number of mistakes on their end that required extensive time (/blood/sweat/tears/gray hairs/fractured family relationships) to address. More detail on that in the next post, so as not to clutter the main point of this discussion
The main question is - how do I proceed dealing with CHP? They are a big name shop, and when I was buying was repeatedly told they'd help me out if there were issues after the 90 day period, but obviously phone calls and emails aren't contracts or warranties. What approaches have people had that have been successful (/unsuccessful)? Should I immediately involve a lawyer? This is ultimately a $6500 investment that I had expected to last many years, and which I had gone out of my way to follow their instructions to the T, and where I spent extra pennies (or hundreds of dollars) where they said it'd make the thing more reliable.
Cliffs: It failed after about 10 months of driving and about 900 miles, no heavy use/racing at all, and absolutely textbook oiling and break-in (much of it video taped and/or witnessed). The engines came with a 90 day warranty, which they extended due to a number of mistakes on their end that required extensive time (/blood/sweat/tears/gray hairs/fractured family relationships) to address. More detail on that in the next post, so as not to clutter the main point of this discussion
The main question is - how do I proceed dealing with CHP? They are a big name shop, and when I was buying was repeatedly told they'd help me out if there were issues after the 90 day period, but obviously phone calls and emails aren't contracts or warranties. What approaches have people had that have been successful (/unsuccessful)? Should I immediately involve a lawyer? This is ultimately a $6500 investment that I had expected to last many years, and which I had gone out of my way to follow their instructions to the T, and where I spent extra pennies (or hundreds of dollars) where they said it'd make the thing more reliable.