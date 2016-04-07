Some additional detail on the failure and prior issues...



Use: The car is parked in a garage away from my apartment. I would drive it roughly once a month to keep it oiled, charged, etc. I used 5w20 conventional oil as instructed, changing oil after 200 miles and 600 miles, and used break-in additives for the initial and 200 mile changes.



Failure: Went out this thursday, took a coworker for a drive in the car. After making a left turn and going into 2nd, noticed a "popping" sound. Pulled over, and opened the hood... the popping was loud, seemed to be coming from the valve train (top end). Further, a bearing whine was evident (I'm getting kind of good at that sound, sadly). When i drained the oil yesterday, I noticed the specks pictured along with shavings of iron/flakes of bearing material on the magnetic drain plug. I also noticed that the oil filter mating surface was very dry (and though there was some oil in it, it was less than 1/3 full and had less physical oil in it than my Ford Focus' (whose oil I changed at the same time, and which is a fraction of the size).



Slightly longer term - oil pressure on this engine has always been lower than my old 351w, at least based on the dummy oil pressure gauge in my 66'. Said gauge is hardly scientific, but I have always noticed that if I'm stuck at a light for a while, pressure would slowly dip below the 'OK' range. Once i got moving again it would gradually re-enter the 'OK" range. I'd also noticed a "thrum" sound that would increase with RPMs more over my last few drives. It sounded vaguely like lifter noise or an exhaust leak, hard to describe.. but it had gotten worse prior to my incident thursday.



Prior issues/Issues during Install:

Besides the simple failure itself, there were a pile of issues during install that were on CHP. We bought a long block and they offered to put the intake, carb, distributor, and timing cover all on for free.



We were certainly gracious for that, however, they made two mistakes that ultimately undermined all of that and where clearly we would have been better off doing it ourselves. THey include:

1) Didn't install the fuel pump, which required us to pull the engine after getting it in.

2) Once we put it back in, we filled it with coolant, and it repeatedly leaked. We took the timing cover off no fewer than 3 or 4 times thinking that the leak was our fault, some mistake we were making when putting things back together. 5 or 6 weeks later, it turns out that CHP didn't use the right water pump backing plate, which means the leaks were their error the entire time.



While the two issues above were (gigantic) inconveniences, the following were ones that would have caused an engine failure had I not caught/intervened fast enough:

3) The distributor used was an MSD from my prior engine, which was a hydraulic flat tappet engine. The 408 was a hydraulic roller, which requires the different (i believe steel/hardened... i had my research all up to date on it last year). They offered to install the distributor, so we took them the distributor AND the new gear, in a box, right next to it (all within the same box), with both a written note and verbal instructions to install the gear. They did not. We noted this in a last minute pre-fire check when going through boxes, and I saw the gear in box that looked like it hadn't been touched... scrambled to do research and eventually identified that it was the hardened gear that was needed for the roller cam.

4) Once it was running, in September, my oil pressure sender adaptor failed, as it was excessively torqued into the block. Eventually it sheared off and it started spilling oil, resulting in a cloud of smoke over orange county and requiring one of my many tow truck trips Obviously this is also the type of thing that could kill an engine, and this same adaptor had been used on my prior engine for ~15 years without any problems (and my brothers 302 has the same thing, again, no issues... it was simply installed too tight).