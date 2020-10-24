Cobra Badges? Engine Swap?

M

MCobraRacer

New Member
Oct 23, 2020
1
0
0
30
Los Angeles, CA
So I can already assume the answer to this question but I still wanted to ask just to get people's opinions...

So I have a 97 Mustang GT and a 97 Cobra...

The Cobra is wreaked but the entire drivetrains is perfect.

I'm going to use the GT Chassis as a replacement, as in swap over everything from the Cobra to the GT and bring her back to life. I'm going to get replacement Cobra bumpers, hood, ect

The only difference the car will have when done is the VIN number.

My questions is... Is putting Cobra Badges on this GT Body/VIN a Sin even tho its a Cobra Inside?
 

MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
8,120
3,913
224
There's nothing wrong with building a clone, which is essentially what you'd be doing. Guys have been building Shelby clones out of regular fastbacks for years.

As long as you're not going to try and pass it off as something it isn't when you sell it, there's no moral or legal issue.
 
Top Bottom