Cobra Badges? Engine Swap?

So I can already assume the answer to this question but I still wanted to ask just to get people's opinions...



So I have a 97 Mustang GT and a 97 Cobra...



The Cobra is wreaked but the entire drivetrains is perfect.



I'm going to use the GT Chassis as a replacement, as in swap over everything from the Cobra to the GT and bring her back to life. I'm going to get replacement Cobra bumpers, hood, ect



The only difference the car will have when done is the VIN number.



My questions is... Is putting Cobra Badges on this GT Body/VIN a Sin even tho its a Cobra Inside?