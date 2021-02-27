Cobra calipers with 11" rotors

So today I found out I may have access to a 2000ish cobra with brake system intact, however I still have my silly 15" stock wheels, and not the funds to upgrade those at the moment since this was a surprise find, so the 13" rotors wouldn't clear. If possible I'd like to do this in steps. So I figure I'll grab the calipers and brackets, and hold off on the rotors, since ha ha ha, this junkyard rests its cars directly on the rotors.

That said... Anyone know if the stock 11" rotors are temporarily usable with the upgrade?
 

