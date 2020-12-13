Cobra @ dealership help

Hey yall. Looking to trade my 2011 GT Premium for a 2003 Cobra 10th anniversary vert at a dealership. It seems pretty overpriced. They’re asking $24,600 for it when the KBB for it is $16-19k at a dealership. They offered $10,000 for mine and that’s definitely extremely low. So any advice on bringing them down to $17kish? Their offer says they’ll do up to $5,000 over KBB value. So is it possible to get them to bring my trade-in up to $15,000 while bringing them down to $17,000? The cobra was in 2 minor accidents (reported) but its extremely clean, new top, short throw, clutch, JLT intake.-03 10th anniversary vert with 78,000 miles-They’re wanting $24,600 (way too expensive)-Offering me $10,000 for my TR6060-swapped 2011 GT PremiumThey already tried to use intimidation tactics. “You cant rely on KBB or NADA or private party sales because they’re wrong, its a rare car and its been here for less than 24 hours”There’s another vert cobra with less miles going for $22,000 nearby too. They said “go ahead show us”TL;DR: Need advice to drop a cobra vert’s price @ dealership from $24,600 to $17,000ish and bring my trade-in from $10,000 to $15-17,000ish.