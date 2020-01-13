Cobra exhaust

I know everyone has a preference for sound in their Mustang. I thought I would share what I have in my recently purchased 99 Cobra. This car has long tube headers, X Pipe and SLP Loudmouth mufflers. I'm middle aged and I hate saying it, but its too loud. You can't listen to music or have a conversation. So if anyone is looking for that sound you need that set up. Also it has a 4.10 or 4.30 gear. I haven't found out yet.

Anyone have a suggestion to mellow out that sound? I'd like to keep the headers and X Pipe. Just need a different muffler set up.
 

