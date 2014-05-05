deathb4dismount
Just waiting for a donor to bring my GT back to life. I have also been looking into a few crate engine options. Anyway, motor will be pulled this weekend. I have a few questions (ok more than a few) and some pictures to go with it.
1.) Should I pull motor and tranny together even if I am swapping motors?
2.) What should/shouldn't I reuse, pilot bearing, water pump etc
3.) What was this pipe for, I assume AC ?
4.) There are some Strange Caps on the Intake Manifold and Throttle Body, I assume for Smog or EGR bypass
Here
And Here
5.) There are also some random hoses coming from smog pump that I am not sure about that are either tied off or going no where
This
Leads to this
This
Leads here
Ummm
