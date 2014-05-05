Progress Thread Cobra Rack Install....and of course it’s not a cobra casting

deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
Just waiting for a donor to bring my GT back to life. I have also been looking into a few crate engine options. Anyway, motor will be pulled this weekend. I have a few questions (ok more than a few) and some pictures to go with it.

1.) Should I pull motor and tranny together even if I am swapping motors?
2.) What should/shouldn't I reuse, pilot bearing, water pump etc
3.) What was this pipe for, I assume AC ?
IMAG0709.jpg

4.) There are some Strange Caps on the Intake Manifold and Throttle Body, I assume for Smog or EGR bypass
Here
werweerwer.jpg


And Here

IMAG07071.jpg


5.) There are also some random hoses coming from smog pump that I am not sure about that are either tied off or going no where

This

IMAG07131.jpg


Leads to this

IMAG0714.jpg


This

IMAG0711.jpg

Leads here

IMAG07121.jpg


Ummm
IMAG0710.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

I love my Pimp
SN Certified Technician
Oct 14, 2012
4,949
3,487
194
43
Spokane, Wa
Your smog pump looks to be disconnected. I'm assuming you have no Catalytic converters? There will be a pipe that is probably plugged at the back of your heads near the firewall, you need to check that out.

Second to last picture is your carbon canister which your gas tank vents to. Some people delete this and may or may not get a gas vapor odor. I know mine is gone and I have no fuel odor when parked or driven.

Good luck and have fun un-fukn up what the previous owner f'd up and half assed
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
FoxMustangLvr said:
Your smog pump looks to be disconnected. I'm assuming you have no Catalytic converters? There will be a pipe that is probably plugged at the back of your heads near the firewall, you need to check that out.

Second to last picture is your carbon canister which your gas tank vents to. Some people delete this and may or may not get a gas vapor odor. I know mine is gone and I have no fuel odor when parked or driven.

Good luck and have fun un-fukn up what the previous owner f'd up and half assed
Click to expand...
I have brand new BBK off road H. It looks like previous owner bolted up whatever he can find to raise selling price. Anyway, I have a major fuel smell when car is running. I will have to figure that out so my wife will actually drive in the car with me. The picture before that one is also attached to the carbon canister, anyone know where it goes (third to last picture). Any advice on what to do with the smog equipment, just 86 it or hook everything back up?
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

I love my Pimp
SN Certified Technician
Oct 14, 2012
4,949
3,487
194
43
Spokane, Wa
Looks like you're making progress.

Regarding #5 comment, that is your thermactor air diverter or bypass valve, either way you can completely remove it and you need to block off the passage on the back of both heads. You do not need the smog pump, thermactor diverter and bypass since you have an O/R H-pipe. You can either remove the smog pump or you can leave it and run a short belt
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
I thought was going to have to run to the parts store to get a wrench for the fuel rails so I could continue, but then I went to the mother load of tools.

IMAG0735.jpg


And there it was in my fathers toolbox, still in the same place I left it when I put a TFS street manifold on my LX over 10 years ago.

IMAG0734.jpg


So I got back into it and the lower came out too.

IMAG0741.jpg

I had to cover it up so you guys couldn't see all the mice poop and other schmegma that dropped down under the lower. It was pretty embarrassing. Good thing this motor is going bye bye.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: stangboy and doobismaximus
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
I also discovered some more wtfs on the lower manifold that I will post up after dinner. And BTW if anyone reads this and thinks they might want a Chinese Cobra Intake, don't even think about it. The thing is really a POS. Do you guys think it would be better to put an explorer manifold in instead of that POS or should I just send it out to TMOSS?
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

I love my Pimp
SN Certified Technician
Oct 14, 2012
4,949
3,487
194
43
Spokane, Wa
Why did you pull the lower intake manifold if your pulling the motor? Just get an intake hoist plate and hook it up to the lower manifold and lift the motor out with the transmission attached. Easier.

Explorer intakes are good and even a better after Tmoss gets his hands on it. What is your combo going to be? Aluminum heads? GT40?
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
FoxMustangLvr said:
Why did you pull the lower intake manifold if your pulling the motor? Just get an intake hoist plate and hook it up to the lower manifold and lift the motor out with the transmission attached. Easier.

Explorer intakes are good and even a better after Tmoss gets his hands on it. What is your combo going to be? Aluminum heads? GT40?
Click to expand...
Didn't know I could do that, just looked up the plates online. Now that the manifold is out, what are the best points to attach the chains to?

As far as the combo, I am still sorting it out. I already have Crane 1.7s so I am thinking GT40 heads with stock cam and 1.7s. Do you think its worth it to just have TMOSS clean up the Chinese Cobra? The runners on the upper and lower look pretty crappy.

Here is some of the upper
IMAG0738.jpg


Inside the runner looks pretty crappy and look at the poor finish on the end of the upper
 
mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
9,821
6,607
204
In the garage
deathb4dismount said:
Didn't know I could do that, just looked up the plates online. Now that the manifold is out, what are the best points to attach the chains to?

As far as the combo, I am still sorting it out. I already have Crane 1.7s so I am thinking GT40 heads with stock cam and 1.7s. Do you think its worth it to just have TMOSS clean up the Chinese Cobra? The runners on the upper and lower look pretty crappy.

Here is some of the upper
IMAG0738.jpg


Inside the runner looks pretty crappy and look at the poor finish on the end of the upper
Click to expand...

Soak the uppper and lower over night in parts cleaner or have a machine shop hot tank them and see how they look after. I wouldnt bother porting the upper as most gains come from the lower. Tom can get that lower to flow as good if not better than most aftermarket intakes.

The stock H.O cam and 1.7's will be a nice little combination with the GT40 heads- about the same lift as a b cam with a better idle. Change the springs on the heads to TFS ones as the stock explorer springs are weak.

To lift the motor, take off the valve covers and use the upper head bolts in opposing corners. I like to run a chain in an X fashion and a bolt in each corner of the engine rather than one chain, as it helps to spread the load.
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
mikestang63 said:
Soak the uppper and lower over night in parts cleaner or have a machine shop hot tank them and see how they look after. I wouldnt bother porting the upper as most gains come from the lower. Tom can get that lower to flow as good if not better than most aftermarket intakes.
Click to expand...
Thanks, I will see if that helps.

mikestang63 said:
To lift the motor, take off the valve covers and use the upper head bolts in opposing corners. I like to run a chain in an X fashion and a bolt in each corner of the engine rather than one chain, as it helps to spread the load.
Click to expand...
Will try this and let you know how it goes
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
mikestang63 said:
I bet it took him more time to label than it will to pull the motor.
Click to expand...
Haha probably, If I don't feel 100% confident I know what I am doing or where things go my head will spin off into space. Which is exactly what it is going on with this bootleg and smog bypass and all these oddities (to me at least) on the lower intake.
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
Ok first off I noticed there was no PCV valve on the back of the manifold.

Then there are some more weird caps that I don't know where they should go

One on the coolant pipe

IMAG0746.jpg


Then on the very back of the lower manifold

IMAG0744.jpg


IMAG0745.jpg


If some one could explain those to me and/or post a cobra intake diagram that would be awesome.
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
936
459
104
THE BUCKET
Here are some more smog hacks that I am not sure of

This pipe I am holding on is connected to a tube on the H Pipe, I have no idea why.

IMAG0725.jpg


Directly underneath that pipe is an open ended hose which leads to this

IMAG0726(1).jpg


Which leads to the smog pump. Finally this line that is connected to the carbon canister is supposed to connect to the manifold somewhere correct?

IMAG0711.jpg


Sorry for all the questions. When I get the new engine in I want it running right and I don't want the engine bay to look hack. I guess I need to find a write up on properly deleting smog since most of the work has been done. Thanks or all the replies so far.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
AUBURN1111 Drivetrain 2004 Cobra Power Steering Rack Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
M 1993 Mustang Cobra - need to replace rack and pinion. Need suggestions where to buy. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Chythar Just Installed A 2003 Cobra Power Steering Rack... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Mustang5L5 2003-2004 Cobra Steering Rack Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
Acheron315 Roush How-To: Install an 03/04 Cobra steering rack cooler in your Saleen Special Production 3
Similar threads
Drivetrain 2004 Cobra Power Steering Rack
1993 Mustang Cobra - need to replace rack and pinion. Need suggestions where to buy.
Just Installed A 2003 Cobra Power Steering Rack...
2003-2004 Cobra Steering Rack Install
Roush How-To: Install an 03/04 Cobra steering rack cooler in your Saleen
Top Bottom