Engine Cobra style UD pulleys and smog delete

AnthonyA1234

Active Member
Aug 17, 2020
246
24
28
Florida
Thinking of putting on the cobra style under drive pulleys that lmr sells on my car along with deleting the smog pump. I’m thinking of the cobra style because from what I’m reading lmr says that they aren’t arent a big enough reduction to cause charging or cooling issues. Does anyone have these pulleys on their car and could tell me if you notice a difference when driving?
In regards to the smog delete, is there any negatives that go along with doing this? My car does not have cats. Also, I believe I know everything you have to do when doing the delete the only thing I was curious about was how you go about plugging the vac lines that would normally go into the vacuum operated valves in the smog pump plumbing.
Also does anyone run this setup with the lmr cobra pulleys, and a shorter belt that bypasses their smog pump and could tell me what size belt is needed?
 
