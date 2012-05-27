Code 18 Spout Connector

Hey guys i have a 93 Gt that has been running wierd lately. sometimes it would run great and then after a few minutes it would just quit. I have changed the TFI module and that did not change anything so i thought it might be the the sensor thing that the TFI module plugs in so i just decided to replace the complete Distributor assy and i went to time it i noticed that it runs perfect with the spout connector out. when you put it back in it will run fine for a while and then starts dieing random, you pull the spout out and i ride for hours and never dies. So i decided it could be the coil or the ignition switch i was grasping for something. I also thought it could be a short to the computer so i got my meter and ohmed out the pin to the spout and it was great. Im lost guys, need some help here. here is a list of things i have replaced.
Code 18 - SPOUT out or wiring fault - look for short to ground in SPOUT wiring going
back to the computer. Possible bad TFI or defective 22 K resistor in the IDM wiring

This code can disable spark advance and reduce power and fuel economy.

Remove the passenger side kick panel and disconnect the computer connector.
There is a 10 MM bolt that holds it in place.
Disconnect the TFI module connector from the TFI and the measure the resistance between the yellow/lt green wire and ground.
You should see greater than 100 K (100000) ohms.
Check the resistance from Pin 4 on the computer connector (dark green/yellow) and the dark green/yellow wire on the TFI connector. You should see 20-24 K Ohms (20,000-24,0000 ohms). The resistor is located in the wiring harness about 6” from the connector. You will need solder and heat shrink to replace the resistor if it is bad.
Next measure the resistance between the yellow/lt green wire on the TFI module connector and
Pin 36 on the computer connector. With the SPOUT plug in place, you should see less than 2 ohms.

The following is a view from the computer side of the computer connector.


This diagram is the wire side of the computer connector.


hello jrichker, i did all these test and they were in all of the ranges you specified. One other strange thing i seen last night was i went to pull the codes again and it died everytime i ran the test. then i decided to do it one more time with spout out and i was able to do the test thid time. i got a new code. this time it is 19.
 
Code 19 - Engine off - No Vehicle Power (pins 37 + 57) or bad PCM VPWR Diagnosis. This is a wiring problem that is from a bad ECC power relay, bad connection, bad fuse link, bad ignition switch or a bad computer. The ECC relay is located on top of the computer under the passenger side kick panel. Pull the connector off any fuel injector and measure the voltage on the red wire: if its 12 volts or better, the ECC relay is OK. If the ECC relay is OK, pull the kick panel off and measure the voltage at pins 37 & 57. If it is 12 volts or more, then the computer's diagnostic firmware has taken a dump and is defective.

Engine running - Erratic idle during test (reset throttle & retest) - Idle Set Procedures .
See http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/698148-help-me-create-surging-idle-checklist.html#post6855020 for the best way to set the mechanical base idle and cleaning procedure for the IAC/IAB.
 
is this what your talking about? Again thank you for all the help

pull the kick panel off and measure the voltage at pins 37 & 57. If it is 12 volts or more, then the computer's diagnostic firmware has taken a dump and is defective.
 
