Code 18 Spout Connector

curtisboytejr
- Mar 15, 2009
Hey guys i have a 93 Gt that has been running wierd lately. sometimes it would run great and then after a few minutes it would just quit. I have changed the TFI module and that did not change anything so i thought it might be the the sensor thing that the TFI module plugs in so i just decided to replace the complete Distributor assy and i went to time it i noticed that it runs perfect with the spout connector out. when you put it back in it will run fine for a while and then starts dieing random, you pull the spout out and i ride for hours and never dies. So i decided it could be the coil or the ignition switch i was grasping for something. I also thought it could be a short to the computer so i got my meter and ohmed out the pin to the spout and it was great. Im lost guys, need some help here. here is a list of things i have replaced.
Complete Dist Assy (TFI Module included X2)
Coil
Ignition Switch
Plug Wires
Dist Cap and Rotor
