Thanks to jrichker on my last post I've been able to rule out my code 22 to bad wiring and my code 66 turned out to be a memory code from when I started the car without the cold air tube on. Now however the shuddering is back and a lot worse. I have ruled it out to be an issue with the tps sensor thanks to code 63. However when I check the tps voltage it seems to be normal at .88 volts with key on engine off. This is where I've had it since i got my new tps only around a month ago which fixed my violent shuddering previously. My guess is that the white 10 pin connector is causing me issues as the problem is intermittent and I'm wondering if theres any tests I can do to check the vref of the tps while wiggling the 10 pin to see if it'll lose connection? If so how would I go about doing this? Thanks