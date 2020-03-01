Engine Code 63 and more shuddering

S

sav22rem22

New Member
Feb 6, 2020
7
0
1
18
North Carolina
Thanks to jrichker on my last post I've been able to rule out my code 22 to bad wiring and my code 66 turned out to be a memory code from when I started the car without the cold air tube on. Now however the shuddering is back and a lot worse. I have ruled it out to be an issue with the tps sensor thanks to code 63. However when I check the tps voltage it seems to be normal at .88 volts with key on engine off. This is where I've had it since i got my new tps only around a month ago which fixed my violent shuddering previously. My guess is that the white 10 pin connector is causing me issues as the problem is intermittent and I'm wondering if theres any tests I can do to check the vref of the tps while wiggling the 10 pin to see if it'll lose connection? If so how would I go about doing this? Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chuckman more trouble code troubles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W Throwing Codes, need you guys now more than ever: stumped. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Hi-Po More friggin codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Brian992V Codes, codes and more codes. CEL is on and car is running really bad Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
dcurtis More Codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
more trouble code troubles
Throwing Codes, need you guys now more than ever: stumped.
More friggin codes
Codes, codes and more codes. CEL is on and car is running really bad
More Codes
Top Bottom